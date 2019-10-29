To the editor:
When I moved back to Auburn after graduating from Purdue in 1999, I experienced a bit of culture shock. Although it was still the community I had grown up in and loved, I still felt a bit like a square peg in a round hole. Professionally I grew my career and philanthropy in Fort Wayne and loved being close to my family and reestablishing old friendships. I vividly remember meeting my husband and both of us emphatically explaining that we didn’t intend to stay in Auburn … it was just a stop along the way to a city that was “bigger and better.” As luck would have it, our families and our careers kept us here and now looking back I can’t imagine choosing to live anywhere else.
A lot has changed since 1999 in Auburn as well. Mayor Yoder has supported strategic growth in infrastructure and technology. He’s been a forward-thinking leader who has, at times, taken calculated risks to advance the community he loves. Most importantly he has created a culture shift. His support of the multitude of great activities happening in Auburn brought a breath of fresh air to the community. His unwavering support of DABA and Auburn Main Street showed businesses and residents alike the importance of downtown as our shared neighborhood. And his constant inclination to say ”yes” to new ideas has fostered a sense of community pride that is unmatched.
I’ve had many mentors in my life, but as I reflect back on this election and the path that brought me here, there are two that stand out the most. My Mom’s unfaltering kindness and selfless commitment to service have been an inspiration to me. Her unexpected passing in 2011 motivated me to realize that life is short and encouraged me to focus on what matters most — my family and service to others in the community I love. She “walked the walk” with her faith and I can still hear her in my ear saying “Kill ‘em with kindness,” whenever someone or something tests my limits.
The second mentor that has inspired me along this journey has been Mayor Yoder. From the beginning, he offered to answer questions (for me and my opponent) at any time during this campaign. I’ve taken him up on it several times. His passion for Auburn and his desire to support the next administration are unfaltering. I know this can’t be easy for him — especially in this time of partisan politics. I am forever grateful to him for sharing knowledge without bias, offering support without expectation, and always keeping Auburn’s best interest as his “North Star.” Our community is forever in his debt for his 20 years of service and his thoughtfulness and grace as that chapter comes to a close.
I am writing to humbly ask for your vote. Our campaign has given Auburn a choice and it’s up to you to take advantage of that opportunity. You have seen us run a vigorous campaign, focused on the community and rooted in integrity. You have seen us rally a dedicated, grassroots effort with hardworking, dedicated volunteers. You have seen the community rally to support us financially with over 100 unique donors giving to support our efforts to share our message. You have seen all of these things for just one reason — it’s always been about creating a better community. Now is your chance to join us. Together we can do great things. I thank you all for your time, dedication, commitment, and positive support. The time is now. Are you all in?
With gratitude,
Sarah Payne
Mayoral candidate for Auburn
