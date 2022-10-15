25 years ago
• Decaying, water-born algae may be causing the putrid smell near the Bixler Lake north end fishing channel, according to Kendallville Park and Recreation Department director Jim Goodwin. People passing the fishing channel have complained about the odor. The channel water is stagnant at its western end where algae can grow rapidly. Unseasonably warm temperatures this fall have aided its growth. Cold weather should eliminate the odor, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.