To the editor:
I first became acquainted with Amanda when she became my 3rd District Councilwoman for the City of Garrett. The year was 2012. A position she still holds today. Every scheduled city council meeting, she would always post on Facebook an invite to attend and take part in that meeting. Every time I had a problem that I needed looked into, she immediately sought a solution with the City of Garrett. She never gave up until my concern was taken care of.
Amanda takes the time to always listen and respond back with results. She would make an excellent County Commissioner for DeKalb County west district.
Vote with confidence for this well qualified candidate, Amanda Steward-Charles.
Bob Zmyslony
Garrett
