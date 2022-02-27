A bill is on its way to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk that would help families save for college.
Except that the changes included in that bill wouldn’t save the vast majority of Hoosiers a single cent.
House Enrolled Act 1045 from Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne, would increase the tax credit Hoosier families could claim on their state income taxes if they contribute to a CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan.
Those plans allow for people to make pre-tax income withholding to an investment account, with future disbursements tax free as long as they’re used for educational expenses at any eligible two- or four-year college, vocational school, graduate program or even private K-12 schooling.
Currently, the state allows taxpayers to claim a credit worth 20% of their annual 529 Plan contributions up to $1,000. You have to contribute $5,000 per year to get that full $1,000 credit.
Heine’s measure would increase that ceiling that $1,500.
“Parents understand what a difficult financial road paying for college can be,” Heine said. “We want to help incentivize savings plans, which can make all the difference for students who want to continue their education.”
That’s great, except that Heine’s bill would really only benefit the small majority of Hoosier families who have the money to sock away more than $5,000 per year.
Any parent who logs into the state’s READYSAVE 529 app on their phone to check their account is greeted on the home page by some stats as follows:
• Top 10% of Savers | $5,200 per year
• Top 25% of Savers | $4,000 per year
• Most Savers | $1,720 per year
• Modest Savers | $650 per year
So, somewhere around 90% of Hoosiers aren’t hitting the tax credit cap. According to the app, “most” savers only are able to bankroll $1,720 per year — about $66 per bi-weekly check — for their child’s college education.
Therefore, raising the tax credit ceiling from $1,000 to $1,500 benefits only the approximately 1-in-10 well-to-do families able to devote that much toward college savings.
The other 90% get absolutely zero benefit.
That’s not helping Hoosier families save for college.
That’s only helping rich Hoosiers families save more money by saving for college.
A change that would increase the tax credit percentage to 25% or 30% or something higher would benefit all savers, not just wealthy ones.
That’s the kind of change that should be made if Indiana actually wants to better incentivize families to save for education.
Since Heine’s bill is already enrolled, it’s too late to make changes to it this year.
So, when it arrives at Gov. Holcomb’s desk for signature, we suggest he either veto this giveaway to the state’s wealthier minority outright or, at least, secure some kind of commitment before signing it that lawmakers will come back next year and boost the credit percentage in a move that will actually benefit all Hoosier savers.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.