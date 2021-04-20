Don’t ignore DeKalb jail studies; attend April 26 meeting
To the editor:
JAIL ASSESSMENT of 8/15/2015 and JAIL STUDY of 10/2015
1. Both studies said a new jail should be built immediately.
2. The judges, prosecutor and sheriff stated a new jail should be built.
3. Recommendations were:
a. A new jail needs to be built immediately.
b. Cost to build a new jail and community corrections would be $27,269,000, easily paid for using the .2% LIT tax over 20 years.
4. Nowhere does the study say build a new community corrections first but that is exactly what the Commissioners presented and the Council approved. Here is the result of ignoring the studies:
a. The sheriff is still operating out of an overcrowded jail with much liability at stake.
b. Most of the jail LIT tax is being used to pay for the under-utilized community corrections.
c. As a result, the old jail is costing the taxpayers hundreds or thousands of dollars a year to upgrade and maintain.
d. The only way to build a new jail now at much additional cost is to raise taxes substantially!
I urge everyone to attend the public meeting to address this issue on April 26 at 6 p.m. in the basement of the county annex building, 215 E. Ninth St., Auburn. Parking and entrance is at rear of annex.
Bill Hartman
Corunna
