It’s been a sad week before Christmas, filled with multiple tragic stories that had readers clicking in to find out details.
This week’s Top 10 stories were filled with multiple reports of fatalities, as a string of fatal car wrecks took the lives of local residents in the past week. Outside of that, some other crime stories hit the most-viewed this week.
Other than that, news of a Central Noble senior winning the coveted full-ride Lilly Scholarship was the only “feel-good” story to break the most popular list.
Hopefully things turn a corner over the next week as we go into the holidays over the last two weeks of the year.
Here were the Top 10 most read stories on kpcnews.com during the week of Dec. 12-18:
Two Kendallville residents die in U.S. 6 crash — 5,009 pageviews
Topeka woman killed in Tuesday crash — 3,198 pageviews
(Opinion) Police need to be transparent when shootings occur — 2,560 pageviews
Man shot in altercation with Kendallville police arrested, charged — 1,812 pageviews
Central Noble student earns Lilly Endowment Scholarship — 1,727 pageviews
Ligonier teen gets 6 months for sexual misconduct with a minor (June 30, 2007) — 1,673 pageviews
Rome City bans sale of CBD products — 1,508 pageviews
One killed after Amtrak train hits car (News Sun) — 1,295 pageviews
One killed after Amtrak train hits car (Advance Leader) — 1,172 pageviews
Local man dies in tree accident — 1,054 pageviews
This week was also an extremely busy week for the KPC News Facebook page, with two hotly debated posts.
First, a poll posted Wednesday seeking opinions on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached got more than 1,600 votes in one day, but also spawned several hundred comments as readers debated back and forth.
Also, last week’s “Our View” editorial about police shootings and transparency also garnered a lot of interaction, as readers pushed back about the newspaper’s editorial position.
These were the top three most popular posts on KPC News’ Facebook page:
Dec. 18: (Poll) The U.S. House is expected to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump today. ... do you believe President Trump should be impeached? — 8,572 people reached, 1,600+ votes, 251 reactions, 200 comments, 58 shares
Dec. 16: OUR VIEW (Opinion) “Simply put, the police should not be able to shoot someone and then not tell the public who it was until a time they later deem appropriate.” — 5,549 people reachers, 599 reactions, 403 comments, 33 shares.
Dec. 12: (Shared from The News Sun) The wait to find out who earned the competitive Lilly Scholarship is over as of this afternoon — 4,744 people reached, 135 reactions, five comments, 11 shares.
A holiday philanthropy, a fire and a semi wreck drew the most views on each of the daily newspaper Facebook pages:
Dec. 17: (The Herald Republican) We get to provide many wonderful stories at the holidays. We hope you enjoy this one! Cameron makes holidays brighter for Steuben families — 4,569 people reached, 114 reactions, 16 comments, 18 shares
Dec. 17: (The Star) Fire destroys garage north of Auburn — 331 people reached, 10 reactions, two shares.
Dec. 13 (The News Sun) Northbound traffic in LaGrange on S.R. 9 is currently congested as crews work to clear a semi-truck’s trailer that broke in half Friday afternoon — 10,815 people reached, 395 reactions, 49 comments, 105 shares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.