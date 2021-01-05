To the editor:
I was surprised to read that Janet Canino will no longer serve as a member of the Auburn Parks and Recreation Board. She has dutifully served as a board member for three years. I appreciated her thoughtfulness, curiosity and concern. She sought expert advice on a variety of matters and was passionate about making Auburn’s parks interesting and safe spaces for people of all ages. She was one of two Democrats on the board, and the only woman, wife and mother. She holds a certification as an Advanced Master Naturalist. She also earned her Ph.D. in child development and family studies. I cannot think of a better person to represent families and the environment.
Unfortunately, from the outside looking in, it seems that her questions were too irritating or cumbersome for some. She is a woman — a Democrat to boot — who asked valid questions.
She asked about creating a replica wooden pirate ship for Riley Park (and spending some $30,000 less). She reached out to the DNR regarding tree selection for the city, and others on the board didn’t like it. In fact, one board member voted against the motion to collaborate with the DNR regarding tree lists, and Auburn is a Tree City USA.
Also, just out of curiosity, when did city attorney Erik Weber start regularly attending park board meetings? And is this part of his contract?
I was disappointed to learn that she received a letter from Auburn Mayor Mike Ley stating she would no longer be on the board just a few days after the December board meeting. It would have been more respectful for her to have been notified in advance and publicly thanked for her dedication.
Lindsay Winslow Brown
Auburn
