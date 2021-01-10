25 years ago

• Three restored antique windmills were erected at the Kendallville Windmill Museum east of Bixler Lake Park. A Butler Vilomatic, a David Bradley and a Flint & Walling model 26 were erected. In the spring members of the Kendallville Windmill and Historical Society plana to erect more historic windmills on the museum site. Eventually visitors will walk through a forest of the metal giants.

