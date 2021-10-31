25 years ago
• The East Noble High School Marching Knights placed ninth in state competition at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. It was the band’s first trip to state since 1993, and a thrill for the 130 members of the band. Band director is Pete Bottomley. Assistant director is Jim Swartzlander.
