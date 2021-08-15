To the editor:
Move Balloons Aloft back to airport! This event has become a very important mainstay to Angola and northeast Indiana but it needs the excitement only the relocation back to the airport can provide.
The airport provides a better organized location for safety, for food vendors, for exhibits, for parking, for facilitating the handicapped; but especially the airport provides a venue for more exciting aviation events! The Goodyear blimp, EAA sponsored B25 and WWII Bombers, Blue Angels, flying Thunderbirds, static exhibits of local aircraft, airplane rides (along with helicopter rides), fly-in breakfast events for local aircraft, beer tents, car shows, carnival rides (plenty of room at the airport for anything imaginable!
Balloons Aloft has had a great numbers of balloons in the past, and it appears the numbers are dwindling (possibly because of COVID, possibly for lack of sponsorship, possibly for other reasons; potentially this event can be re-invigorated with a location change).
Many community events lose their impact and excitement after years and years of planning and hard work by community volunteers; our local organizers have done an outstanding job, but this is one event Steuben County cannot gamble losing. It is my understanding that in order for this event to be considered at the County airport it must be approved by the County Aviation Board ... conversation with a current board member has been, "This event needs to be at the airport, but with some conditions!" The door is open ... move the Balloon Aloft festival to where it all began and make this the "envy" of the entire State of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio!
Barney Bryan
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.