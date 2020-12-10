To the editor:
The presidential election of 2020— planned, started November 2016! Step by step, that there would never be a Republican holding office of President of the United States of America.
Read Cortez (AOC) post! All who voted for — support — President Trump, now and in the future, that support President Trump and Republicans, their lives will be destroyed!
Cortez, a socialist (extreme) that will control banks, financial institutions, destroy small business owners. Also, media that believe in God and the truth, honest, appreciate the freedoms we experience every day of our lives. Life, Liberty, Happiness, Family, Friends, Freedom of Religion.
Jason Whitlock, article he has on the Democrats of 2020. Listen, read — Sen. Chuck Schumer states! “Change, coming to (Democrat) America.” Declaring “claim” to presidency, now in control of America’s future (full control of America’s future)! No future for small business owners! Democrat control of all banks and financial institutions.
Yes, there will be some Republicans, who want to control of hardworking, taxpaying Americans. Open borders — no limit for illegals entering across southern borders! Democrats eliminating suburbs of towns and cities. Never in the history of America!
Democratic plan: Stack the Supreme Court, Medicare for all! Now year 2020, struggles to cover all those paying into Medicare. Medicare for all would pay bills for illegals and those who never paid any money into Medicare of USA. Never happened in history. Oh, yes, all Medicaid welfare.
Obama-Biden, 2008-2012, never replaced any military equipment. The tanks, ships, aircraft carriers, ammunition, guns.
Obama and Michelle (read her post) consider hardworking Americans “losers, deplorables.” Definitely below them, small, unimportant to their level.
Realize you probably will not agree. Wait — Star is a Democratic-run (news). The truth will set all Americans free (Truth).
“God Bless America.” Protect “Freedom of Religion.”
Marilyn Carr
Auburn
