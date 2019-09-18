To the editor:
I would like to expand further on my decision to vote for Sarah Payne in Auburn’s mayoral race this year.
I have been a resident of Auburn all my life. In the last 10 years, I have been blessed with the ability to increase the amount of volunteer time I personally do in our community. There have been a lot of great people I have met and worked with. Sarah Payne has been one of them.
As I reflect on the many meetings, events and volunteer opportunities, I am reminded of the frequency with which I worked with Sarah Payne during them! I did not go to every single meeting, however, whenever I did, Sarah was there. During this time, I was able to get to know Sarah better. It is easy to get familiar when you work close with someone frequently.
Even though I am a registered Republican and have a conservative political nature, I am very comfortable with my vote for the Democratic candidate, Sarah Payne. I like to vote based off knowledge, and I know Sarah Payne. Her personal contributions to the overall growth of our community have made it impossible for me and most other volunteers to not know who she is. This is why I have had so many conversations with many other people who are also comfortable voting for Sarah.
I also want to vote based on what I want: I want growth for our community. I want a rising tide that lifts all ships. That is what motivates my mayoral vote. And, I know Sarah Payne can deliver on ideas and leadership for community growth.
Ultimately, I will pray for and support any community leader we have, and pray for the healthy growth of our community. However, I will be casting a very comfortable vote for Sarah Payne this election.
Nick Scheumann
Auburn
