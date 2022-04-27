To the editor:
I have known Brady Thomas for most of his life and watched him grow into the man he is today. I have made some observations during this sheriff’s election. The current sheriff has received three public endorsements from current or former law enforcement officers from our county to include Chief Deputy Powers (appointed by Sheriff Cserep), former jail officer Hixson, and Reserve Chaplain Jessup. The endorsements have been expressed in a letter to the editor. No other emergency responder involved in DeKalb County has publicly supported Sheriff Cserep.
Det. Brady Thomas has received 15 public endorsements with letters to the editor from current or former law enforcement officers from our county including former Sheriff Don Lauer, former Jail Commander Fike (appointed by Sheriff Cserep), former Chief Deputy McCormick (appointed by Sheriff Cserep), former Chief Deputy Friedel, former Chief Deputy Grate, former Deputy Baker, former Deputy Lichtsinn, former Reserve Officer Wallace, former jail officer Rowe, and former administrative clerk Herring. Det. Thomas has also received public endorsements with letters to the editor from six current emergency responders to include dispatcher/firefighter Johnson, Officer Orwig, Officer Goldner, Officer Days, Officer Heffelfinger and Officer Burniston.
Why does the current sheriff only have three public supporters of emergency responders compared to 21 public supporters of emergency responders that Det. Thomas has? This alone tells me there are certainly issues that the general public may not be aware of.
Also, as I have traveled through the county, I have noticed numerous homes that have police cars in their driveway from different police agencies that have Brady Thomas for Sheriff campaign signs in their yard.
It seems obvious to me that Brady Thomas has the overwhelming support of the people that work with both of these men. I encourage you to take this into account and join me in voting for Brady Thomas on May 3.
Linda Craig
Auburn
