To the editor:
Thank you for the opportunity to express my opinion on the coming roundabout at the intersection of 200 W 100 N, Angola. Aside from changing the intersection from pleasingly country by tearing down two old farmsteads to unattractively commercial and mimicking North Wayne Street, I would like to hear more open discussion as to whether it is a priority? Or even desirable?
The brick house and barn that would be removed were owned by George and Mary Sowle Orton, two very early Steuben families. George’s father built and ran the first hotel in Angola in 1838. In the 1850s, a young sister, Louisa Orton, traveled as the sole female with her brother’s mule train to California and on to Nicaragua — reminding us that adventure is timeless. The house is said to be of no historic value but it stands as a testament to the hard work and tenacity of our early settlers. Sadly, there is little left of interest in town or county to remind us that we have a history.
But back to priorities. One of Angola’s biggest drawbacks is semi traffic. I have lived in town over 40 years and 35 years on Maumee Street. Downtown looks great but the traffic noise makes lingering unpleasant. Someone suggested a weigh station to discourage the semi drivers. Is it possible? A bypass has been discussed and dismissed but have we exhausted all possibilities?
Another priority is sidewalks. We are not walkable as a city. If you wish to walk or bike to the major shopping area from the west side of town, it is perilous. I often use Wohlert to avoid Wayne but no sidewalks there either which makes it hazardous, especially for those with a child or a dog. Not long ago I watched a young couple with baby in stroller trying to cross North Wayne. Not easy or safe. There are long stretches of North Wayne where pedestrians cannot cross.
More sidewalks, crossing lights, bike paths and less heavy truck traffic are real needs. And more trees, as long as I’m pleading. I drove north of the new senior center today and thought for a moment I was at Triangle Research park near Raleigh, North Carolina! It’s a large commercial park (universities and businesses) that is really a park — lots of paths and trees with building set back and out of sight. That short undeveloped stretch of North Wohlert is a respite for eye and soul.
I don’t think it’s too late to make Wohlert or any other street more attractive by adding plant life! Which brings me back to my original distress. The best thing about Steuben County is the countryside and I’m happy with 200 West from US 20 to 100 North because it is country. The more green we can maintain as we build and develop, the better. And the more heritage we can save for enjoyment and reflection the better, too.
So I’m asking do we need the roundabout or could funds — state or local — be better used elsewhere?
Hope Wilson
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.