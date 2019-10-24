To the editor:
A few years ago I received a special phone call from our mayor, Mr. Bill Selman. He asked me if I would meet him at the Village Kitchen. I was honored and agreed to meet him. This was late fall and I was going to Florida for the winter.
The reason for this special meeting? Mr. Selman was to carry out his vision for the future of our city. As our conversation went on, he asked me if I would caucus for his replacement, to fill his term as mayor, explaining his health was not good and he would not be here when I returned from Florida in the spring. My answer was, "You're a tough old bird," and his answer was, "No, I won't be." I then promised to return home for the caucus.
Mr. Selman wanted Mr. Richard Hickman to fill out his term. And why? He knew Hickman would carry out his vision and plan for our city.
In February, I received a phone call that Mr. Selman had passed and as I had promised, I returned home to caucus. I am proud to say, the vote I cast was a tie-breaker in favor of Mr. Hickman.
Mr. Hickman is a man of his word and does a fine job of getting things done. He works well with the department heads and allows the departments to take care of their operation and only when Hickman is asked does he then step in.
Now through Mr. Hickman's leadership and all who support him, we can see what working together has done for the city.
Only if Mr. Selman could see what Mr. Hickman has been able to do through all these years.
Vote for Mr. Hickman.
Veryl Carpenter
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.