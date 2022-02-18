To the editor:
I read your opinion on the COVID in Tuesday's paper. Sure I know you and your family has had the COVID, sorry for your luck, but you made it.
Have you really checked into the COVID or are you listening to a bunch of bureaucratic BS? Were you ever in the service? If not, I will explain something to you. In the service we had an NCO in charge of training for NBC. This training was for Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Warfare. In WW2 they had mustard gas. That was chemical warfare. Now we were taught that anything that came out of a lab to control or eliminate the population is warfare. So where did the COVID come from? The laboratory in Wuhan. The way that China operates, it only stands to reason that it was let out to eliminate the populous for their own reason. They don't care about anyone else especially the U.S.
Another thing you can say what you believe and swear to it. But we are a free populous by our ancestors fighting for our freedom. It is in the Constitution that government is only here to govern, not dictate as they are trying to do. Back when we were having other pandemics, there were no mandates. This is taking a person's freedom away from the very ones who fought to keep this country free. I put 25 years in the military and I did it for our country's freedom.
What I want to know is why our government is doing anything about what China has done to the world by releasing this biological warfare on us? The only cure if there is one, it is in Wuhan China. It was proven that masks don't do any good, and is proven that the shots don't eliminate it, so what's the point?
Larry Uehlein
Auburn
(Editor's note: This letter was directed to Steve Garbacz, who wrote a column headlined "Why aren't Hoosiers getting their boosters?" published Tuesday. Garbacz is fully vaccinated and has not had COVID.)
