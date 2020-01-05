As Indiana legislators head back to work Monday, schools rank high on their list of topics.
Local legislators are asking your opinions about schools in their annual surveys.
Each of our area’s five lawmakers posed the questions differently.
State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, asked the most surprising question: Do you support or oppose local control over school funding?
Why would anyone oppose control by local school boards? It turns out their record on spending money for teachers, as opposed to other costs, doesn’t look so good. More on that later.
Glick also asks: Do you support the use of tax dollars for private or online schools? That’s a hot issue that helped inspire a giant rally at the Statehouse in November.
Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, asks: Should performance grades for high schools be partly based on how many of their graduates find employment, go to college or enlist in the military?
A new grading system for Indiana high schools could place a heavy weight on what their students do within a year of graduating.
As one local superintendent said recently: If the valedictorian chose to sit out a year after graduating, that would count against the school.
Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, wants to know if you support legislation that would require an increased share of public school expenditures must go “to the classroom.”
Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, asks the same question.
Zent and Abbott cite a statistic that “on average less than 60 percent of public school funding makes it to the classroom for things such as teacher salaries and instructional technology.”
The statistic itself is controversial. Defenders of school boards say it uses a narrow definition of “to the classroom” and is misleading.
However, an independent study this summer showed things may be even worse than the statistic suggests.
Trying to cut through the fog of numbers, the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute and Indiana Business Research Center joined forces last year to study school spending.
They concluded: “In 2018, Indiana school districts dedicated less than half their total personnel budgets to classroom teacher compensation; 53 cents of every payroll dollar went to non-teachers (or teachers serving in non-instructional roles).”
The study lists 75 Indiana school corporations that dedicated more than 55% of total compensation to classroom teachers. Smith-Green ranked second in the state at 64.1%. Lakeland rated 15th with 59.3%. Others on the list are West Noble at 57.7% and East Noble at 56.8%.
Another 2019 study found that Indiana ranks 27th among the states in total education funding per student, but slides to 42nd in instructional salaries per student.
What are the consequences of this?
• The average Indiana public teacher salary is just over $50,000 per year, below neighboring states and the national average, ranking 35th among the states and District of Columbia.
• Adjusting for inflation, the National Center for Education Statistics estimates that Indiana’s teachers have seen the steepest drop in real wages of any state since 2000.
• The number of education majors in Indiana colleges has declined nearly 40% in the last decade.
Indiana legislators already passed a law in 2019 requiring “more money to the classroom.” It’s too soon to say how it’s working.
Which leads to the survey question from Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn: Do you believe your local public schools are transparent enough in how they make budgeting decisions, such as for teachers, administrators and facilities?
Yes, Rep. Smaltz, Hoosiers need help in understanding how schools — the largest expense for our tax dollars — are spending their money. We need easy-to-grasp statistics we can trust — and that can be published in schools’ annual reports in local newspapers.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.