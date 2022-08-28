Years of progress made discouraging youth from smoking has gone up in vapor.
A new generation of youngsters are getting addicted to nicotine and it’s going to take a new all-out effort on many levels to try to stop it.
Vaping has become an epidemic among the nation’s youth and the response to it has been slow and lackluster.
Vapes, also known as e-cigarettes, were designed as smoking alternatives, originally conceived as a way for tobacco smokers to transition away from the known harmful impacts of traditional smoking while still getting a dose of addictive nicotine.
The hope was to get smokers off cigarettes and help them stop smoking altogether.
That may happen here and there, but the much bigger and unintended consequence is that youth have started vaping — although, knowing the long history of the tobacco industry, it’s hard to imagine it probably wasn’t intended.
Vapes have also, in some cases, been connected to lung damage and little is known at this point about the long-term health risks of the chemical compounds being inhaled in vapor.
Kids have been taught for years that smoking is bad. But it looks like either we haven’t been effective at stressing a similar message on vaping.
And thus, droves of innocent or ignorant kids start. We all know that nicotine is just as addictive as many harder drugs also prevalent in our communities.
Schools have been thrust to the front lines of trying to battle this.
Amid a shocking rise in vaping at middle and high school buildings, East Noble installed new vapor sensors in its restrooms this year. On the first day of school those sensors went off, and administrators confronted more than 30 students.
East Noble Middle School had 53 discipline incidents in 2021-22 related to vaping, with administration stressing that those were only the cases in which someone was caught and disciplined — the actual problem, they acknowledged, is much larger and harder to corral.
The Indiana General Assembly took up vaping as an issue a few years ago, but timidly did little to aid with youth prevention. An effort to ban flavored e-liquids for smoking — fruit and candy flavors can make vaping tasty unlike traditional tobacco — and then recently acted to lower taxes on vape liquid despite well-established precedent that higher tobacco taxes correlate with lower smoking rates.
Indiana is already one of the worst in the nation when it comes to its smoking rate and now we are experiencing a new generation of Hoosiers getting hooked on nicotine, including some as young as middle school.
Federal, state and local leaders need to jump into action now and start hitting this problem hard.
Leaders should attack the issue from many angles, considering options such as:
• Support for anti-vaping education at all levels of the K-12 experience
• Support for greater education for parents about vaping
• Financial support for schools to install vape sensors to alert administrators to the problem
• Greater support for smoking cessation programs
• Higher taxes to cigarettes, vape devices and e-liquids to help drive down use
• Banning sale of flavored vape liquids
• Bold packaging requirements noticing buyers of the potential health hazards of the product they’re purchasing, similar to cigarettes
The longer public health and legislative leaders drag their feet, the greater number of youngsters who are going to get hooked on nicotine.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.