To the editor:
I want to thank the communities and families that are a part of East Noble School Corporation. During the football run to State, the kindness, encouragement and generosity of our community was amazing!
Often it is easy and expected for donations to be made to the team so they can have new jerseys, a dinner or something else. Our communities went beyond the expected and supported our students throughout the three-week playoff journey. Thousands of dollars were donated to pay for game tickets, snacks, hand warmers, transportation, and a few other items all to support East Noble High School students and provide them with the opportunity to support the football players and experience the excitement and pride of being an East Noble High School Knight.
Not only do our communities support our students, they support each other. It has also been wonderful to see the numerous family and business members who provided donations to the LaOtto Fire Department following the theft of Christmas Tree money.
Your actions speak loudly, and East Noble School Corporation appreciates the message you are sending to our youth. Thank you for demonstrating the difference that kindness, compassion and understanding can make in the life of our students.
Ann Linson
East Noble superintendent
Kendallville
