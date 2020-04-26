If there’s one type of question that’s been most directed at Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box over the last two weeks, it’s been about long-term care facilities — which ones have COVID-19 cases, how many cases and why isn’t the state providing that information?
Box has been calm and consistent in responding to similar questions from state media members over and over, although her answers could best be described as evasive.
It’s an issue in many regions of the state, including northeast Indiana, as two senior care facilities in Noble County have been reported as having outbreaks. Nursing homes in Allen County have also been affected.
Other states are providing this kind of information, listing the names of facilities with cases and listing the figures of how many cases are known in those facilities.
We know Indiana has that information, as Box stated that this week. The state has delivered aggregate numbers for the entire state and Box said she will work to get those totals up on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
That’s a step in the right direction, but it’s not the level of transparency that people are looking for.
This week, we received this email from a Noble County resident:
“We, as family representatives are not being updated. I am calling into them every 2-3 days,” the person wrote. “While I understand patient privacy, I am not looking for names, just numbers giving me an idea what is really happening.”
Our newspapers may not have even known of these local outbreaks if Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff had not issued releases stating that cases had been identified in the facilities and what was being done to control them. As far as we can tell, there is no legal obligation for him to inform the public, so we are grateful he has.
As we know from a recent interview with Gaff, most of Noble County’s new cases are related to these long-term care facility outbreaks, with both residents and staff being affected.
As COVID-19 is generally more dangerous to older people and those with underlying conditions, transmission inside a congregant living facility like a nursing home is a worst-case scenario.
Although the state has done a good job marshaling rapid and full-bodied aid to long-term facilities that need it, transparency about the scope of the problem they’re responding to is lagging.
Box has stated that facilities must report known cases or suspected cases to both the state health department and the local health department.
But when it comes to notifying residents and their families or representatives, that obligation degrades from “must” to “should.” And what newspapers, TV and radio outlets are hearing around the state is that many are not keeping people nearly as apprised of the situation as they’d like.
We would suggest the following measures to boost transparency:
• The Indiana State Health Department should report the names of facilities, location of facilities and the number of known COVID-19 cases in each affected facility, ideally daily but at least on a weekly basis.
• The state should issue a directive to affected long-term care facility that they must issue formal communication to residents and/or their representatives on the status of COVID-19 on at least a weekly basis.
We understand and respect medical privacy laws, but as families have been physically locked out of buildings, facilities need to be more deliberate about keeping them informed about the status of their parents, grandparents and other relatives in care.
Ideally, they are taking those steps willingly.
But for those that are not, a little nudge in the right direction from the state would help improve transparency and improve peace of mind.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.