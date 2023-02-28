To the Editor:
What opponents to solar don't want you to know is that the tax revenue from the projects, trying to develop in DeKalb, can address our county's biggest challenges. For one of the proposed solar projects, we can expect an estimated $15 million to $30 million in property taxes. If you consider there are three proposed projects in the pipeline, that's somewhere between $45 to $90 million for the county altogether.
Imagine what our county would look like with new facilities at our schools, increased teacher pay, new fire trucks for our rural fire departments, better public parks, fixed roads, police funding, and potentially even lower taxes for all of us, if the county negotiates well.
Anyone who has driven on the county roads in the country, knows that we need the money. Our schools are losing teachers fast and need updated classrooms and new textbooks. Our fire departments and police are stretched thin on the resources they have now. And I know I wouldn't say no to lowering my taxes.
The few but loud opponents to solar want to take that all away from us, so they don't have to look at panels that are on private property over 3 football fields away from them. They say they're fighting for the betterment of the whole county, but I don't think anyone can argue that they're not helping us out if they're taking $90 million away from our county's future.
Tim Maldeney
Auburn
