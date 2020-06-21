25 years ago
• Volunteers serving the Northeastern Center were honored during a luncheon. Twenty-one volunteers served as drivers for transportation requests from the staff. During the previous year, volunteers drove 11,300 miles and gave 336 hours of support and friendship to those served by the center. An additional 37 volunteers were recognized as special event volunteers, and 13 people were honored as clerical volunteers in the center’s library, administration and volunteer service projects.
