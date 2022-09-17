25 years ago
• A double fatality at the Park Avenue railroad crossing in Kendallville has renewed interest in crossing gates there. Mayor Larry McGahan and city officials will have a traffic count conducted in the next two weeks. The results will be used by the city to support their argument to the Indiana Department of Transportation of the need for Park Avenue crossing gates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.