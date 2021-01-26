To the editor:
There is a dangerous trend in our country where people label things they don't agree with as "fake news" and undermine the public trust of credible news sources.
As a retired librarian, I believe I can shed some light on what is fact and what is fake, and it has to do with balance. Librarians are trained to create balanced collections which reflect their communities and also a world view. It's important to have diversity where all sides are represented. We also are trained to rely on credible, authoritative resources. Librarians will not recommend social media as an authoritative source for the truth, as anyone can post anything and it isn't vetted or fact-checked. It distresses me when credible new sources are labled "fake news."
So too can we become informed citizens about the news. For example, in my household, we read three newspapers: one daily and two weekly. During the Capitol break-in, we watched several tv news sites: Fox, NBC, CNN, C-Span, and News Max, all in an effort to ascertain a balanced reporting. Yes, some newspapers have a distinct viewpoint and yes, some news organizations have a bias. You can factor in all this information and come to something closer in truth and fact than if you only watch one news site. By limiting your exposure to only one news source, you can't come close to figuring out what is fact and what is fake news.
Deb Argast
Lincoln, Maine
Formerly of DeKalb County
