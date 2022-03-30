To the editor:
As a citizen of DeKalb County, and a law enforcement officer, I feel an obligation to publicly advocate my support for this particular campaign. My opinions, views, and/or thoughts expressed are solely mine and are not necessarily the opinions, views, thoughts or likewise of my employer or their affiliates, organization, committee, or other group or individuals. This letter is in no way shape or form a surreptitious attempt to change anyone’s opinion or persuade any action. I encourage any and all to form their own opinions and rely on what they truly feel is best for their community to facilitate in the making of an astute decision and electing the right person.
With that said, I believe Brady Thomas would be exceptionally proficient as the next DeKalb County sheriff due to his adaptability when facing adversity, his high integrity, and moral conduct which I have personally witnessed and experienced while working in conjunction with him. Brady’s long-time experience in law enforcement accompanied with the skills he acquired from his time in the United Stated Marine Corps, his empathetic and compassionate nature toward others, initiative and drive, guidance and willingness to listen to others are the exact character traits required and needed for our community in DeKalb County. Ascribable to these aforementioned attributes and character traits, I will be voting Brady Thomas for Sheriff at the May 3rd Primary. Furthermore, I’ve had discussions with multiple other officers and deputies regarding the election and have found that there is an overwhelming amount of support from the silent majority.
Duane E. Days
Auburn
