25 years ago
• “Sprockets to Rockets,” an interactive automobile display, was featured at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum in the fall of 1994. The exhibit was designed for all ages. Visitors experienced nine distinctive models powered by teams, gasoline, electricity, solar energy and human action, dating from the turn of the century to the present.
