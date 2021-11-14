Mandating COVID shots a waste of time and money
To the editor:
The proposed OSHA rule to mandate COVID shots for all employees is stupid. It is not in the best interests of the country. The rule is an end run by certain political actors to circumvent the legislative process in order to ram an unpopular, unscientific policy on the American public.
In all of the discussion of the rule, I have yet to see anyone reasonably discuss its real financial and human costs.
The rule places an unfunded mandate on businesses to track employees’ medical records. A large employer with several hundred employees (say, Trine University) would likely have to devote a full-time staffer to track employees’ COVID shot status and resolve the administrative hassles the rule would create. Even smaller employers will have to devote significant time and effort to meet the demands of the rule. Some employers may decide that the administrative costs of verifying COVID status is prohibitive for part-time and seasonal employees, even if these candidates are jabbed. But, hey, losing something like the Pokagon toboggan run is worth it if just one more person get jabbed, right?
Enforcement of federal OSHA rules falls to the states. Through fiscal years 2015-2019, the Indiana OSHA office had 70 enforcement staff positions, split between safety and health. This staff handled 1,765 complaints in 2017 (the number varies year-to-year). According to an April 2020 news report — a mere two months into the pandemic — IOSHA had received 6,000 complaints about the operation of “non-essential” businesses. Governor Holcolm had to assign people to a special team to handle these complaints in a manner prescribed by law. If the proposed rule results in a similar flood of complaints, the IOSHA staff will be overwhelmed. The state will be left with several unpalatable options.
• Hire and train new staff. I estimate over 1,200, at an annual cost of hundreds of millions of dollars to the state.
• Ignore the COVID complaints altogether, and become a “sanctuary state.”
• Be selective in pursuing complaints, thus opening IOSHA to claims of favoritism.
Speaking of which, does the rule mean that IOSHA employees get to pry in our personal medical records?
The rule does give the option of weekly testing in lieu of the COVID shot. The typical cost of a PCR test is $150. The annual cost of testing one person is $7,800. This represents lost opportunities for a home remodeling, a vacation, a new car or saving for your kids’ college education. The pain will be felt through the economy as those lost opportunities pile up. When we apply this to the 70 million adults who did not have their COVID shots as of August, this is an annual cost of $546 billion. To put this in perspective, this figure is 2.6% of the entire Gross Domestic Product of the United States!
What does the public get in return for all this expense? A mandate to accept a COVID shot, which is ineffective at either preventing a person from getting the disease or transmitting it to others. A disease that, while admittedly severe, is generally nonfatal to people in good health. A disease that has proven, safe, therapeutic treatments. A shot whose long-term health consequences are still unknown.
I contend that the rule is a waste of time and money. It will be a drag on the economy. We do not need this extra burden in the face of inflation and supply chain disruptions!
I encourage all readers to submit their comments to OSHA for the public record. You can do this online at https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/OSHA-2021-0007-0001. The comment period ends in early December. This letter is part of that record.
Brian Thomas
Angola
