To the editor:
On August 5, I was surprised at Byler Lane Winery with a celebration for 50 years of service at DeKalb County Courthouse.
Special thank you to Byler Lane Winery, Sandi Wilcox for all their hard work. Thanks to all the co-workers who also were right there helping and making this a surprise of my life.
I would like to thank everyone for coming. Thank you for the gifts, cards and your presence for making this a special occasion.
Thank you to all my family and friends. What a great surprise.
Everyone made this a special time in my life.
Clint Stephens, custodian
DeKalb County Courthouse
