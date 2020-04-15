To the editor:
It makes me sad that the letter writer below does not recognize the danger involved in his take on the COVID-19 pandemic.
I hope and pray that those of us who have responsibilities for public health can keep this virus from overwhelming our health care resources as has occurred in Italy, New York and elsewhere.
Masks are no longer about the potential for stopping us from contracting the disease. They were never very good at that. Cloth masks and other nose and mouth coverings are an effort to minimize droplet spread from people who may be infected with the virus unknowingly. It is thought that the majority of people have mild or no symptoms and can spread the virus to others who may become very ill.
Healthy people have a better chance of less serious illness. But our experience locally has included several previously healthy people younger than the letter writer below who have been placed on ventilators in the ICU.
Having spent my career telling people not to smoke has taught me that some people will refuse to take good advice. So, if people want to ignore our recommendations, they can make that decision.
I hope the letter writer below does not become infected with the COVID-19 virus. But if he does, I hope he has a mild or no symptoms and that he doesn't choose to ignore social distancing, hand washing and covering his nose and mouth. I hope he doesn't pass this virus to someone more vulnerable leading them to suffer the consequences of his choices.
Terry Gaff, MD
The following is a letter received Sunday by Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff.
Dr. Terry Gaff,
Just read your Sunday newspaper column on COVID-19 etiquette. I have a few question about that and some things that bother me about this whole ordeal.
Face masks: I don't care if you fold the cotton over 20 times, that virus is so small it's not going to stop it. That is why the CDC when this thing first started told people masks not needed. The only good I can think of a face mask doing is to remind the wearer not to touch his/her face. As for cough or sneeze, it will do nothing. You need to turn away and cover your face if you are going to cough or sneeze. But that is common sense and good manners.
I am 66 and don't feel threatened by any of this. I think the medical community over reacted. All the precautions apply to people at risk as in any flu and pneumonia season. Healthy people are good to go.
As for pandemic, I don't see it. The dictionary only gives a vague description with no numbers or percentages. According to the dictionary a pandemic could be two people on the east side of town. I will give you a one word definition of pandemic: "obesity."
