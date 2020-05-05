To the editor:
It’s Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8) — a great time to say thanks to the teachers across our communities who are going infinitely above and beyond expectations for students and families during this unique time of at-home learning.
Teachers are giving even more of themselves because they know learning at home is hard. It’s hard for teachers, too, because they truly want to be with their students. That’s why they are spending countless hours developing e-learning packets, building extra creativity into lessons that can be completed at the kitchen table, and responding quickly to student homework and parent questions.
It’s also why these superheroes of education are making themselves visible to the students they miss. Some are handing out school lunches, for example, while others are driving past student houses to wish them happy birthday. Whether they are waving at students through an open car window or cheering them on with an e-learning note, these dedicated educators are showing how deeply they care about each and every student.
Say thanks to a teacher today. Share how important they are in your child’s or your grandchild’s life. Then, help the children in your life create a drawing or note to send, too! Your messages of appreciation will offer the extra encouragement these champions of learning need as social distancing requirements keep their valued classrooms closed.
Nora Schwartz, area development manager
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana
