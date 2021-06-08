A reader sends a High Five to the Kendallville Public Library for sponsoring recent field trips to Black Pine Animal Park in Albion and the Old Jail Museum in Albion. “Your public support of these two interesting sites is greatly appreciated.”
A reader sends a High Five to Black Pine Animal Park for saving and continued care of endangered species, and for their educational/informative tours to educate the public of the importance of wildlife rehabilitation.
A reader sends a High Five to the Old Jail Museum in Albion for its fine and very informatiive collection of Noble County artifacts and educational tours.
To Children First Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this month. From its headquarters in Auburn, the organization that started as the DeKalb County Preschool for Handicapped Children has evolved into a nonprofit agency serving more than 500 families in five northeastern Indiana counties.
