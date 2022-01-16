To the editor:
I am writing to state my opposition to proposed Senate Bill 167 for the sake of all teachers within Indiana. Teachers already are expected to do so much with so little and this bill will only add more to that already endless buffet of ridiculousness.
Over the last 25 plus years I have watched my wife and so many friends give their hearts, souls, and even tears to a profession that, quite honestly, doesn't give back anymore. However, last night was the first time I heard my wife say she will have to give up teaching after reading the details of this proposed bill. The idea that a woman who has given more than half her life to something would want to quit because of politicians that have no clue what they are proposing is quite honestly gut wrenching.
I fear a huge number of gifted and talented educators will come to the same conclusion. Ask yourself this question ... would you want to start a career as a teacher today? I can say with utmost certainty I would not and this bill, if passed, will start a downward spiral of even less young adults wanting to become educators. I can remember when becoming a teacher was a top five listed future aspiration but this will most certainly cease to be the case going forward.
I encourage everyone to log on and search for this bill and make your own conclusions. Please let your designated legislators know that this is a bill that cannot go forward. The future of education in Indiana at all levels is potentially about to take a devastatingly wrong turn from which there is no turning back.
Please vote no to SB 167.
Tim Wells
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.