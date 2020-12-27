All pharmaceuticals do not use aborted baby cells
To the editor:
Covid vaccines are a hot topic. Aborted baby cells in research and development of vaccines are in the forefront. Do all pharmaceuticals utilize aborted baby cells?
COGforLife.org is the source I trusted to deliver authentic science and ethics. Before you read another word of this letter, please copy and paste COGforLife.org. By a brief scan of topic titles on the home page, you’ll see that all pharmaceuticals do not use aborted baby cells.
Until Covid, awareness of aborted baby cells being used in vaccine research was not familiar to most of us. Upon learning this sobering fact, I felt the obligation to learn more and inform others. Here is a sketch of knowledge I gained from COGforLife.org, with the hope you will be encouraged to dig deeper.
There are presently three large pharmaceuticals that are taking the moral route in the development of the Covid vaccine, Sanofi Pasteur partnering with GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK) and Merck U.S. (not Germany). Instead of using aborted baby cells, they use Vero Cells (from monkeys), insect cells, or K562 (cells from adult female donors). Thankfully, at present, the Pfizer Covid vaccine is using the K562 cells.
Interestingly, the COG website has a December 2019 document from Sanofi Pasteur Pharmaceutical requesting that the FDA approve their moving away from using aborted cell usage, demonstrating a more ethical approach.
Additionally, I learned the Moderna Covid vaccine is produced from a background using aborted baby cells. On the COG website there are two documents dated July and August 2020 stating the use of HEK293, aborted cells, by Moderna.
We have a grave responsibility to use alternative vaccines that are moral. Informing our families, friends, legislators, church officials, etc. now, is vital. Speaking out today, while these vaccines are being developed, and in the limelight, we can ensure better protection for the unborn in the future. An example of the success of public outcry was 2018 when GSK came out with a morally ethical shingle vaccine. The outcome of a strong campaign to thank GSK for this ethical approach to health care was a tremendous loss in sales by the other company.
Patricia Geise
Lake James
Angola
