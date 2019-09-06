25 years ago
• Gov. Evan Bayh was on hand Sept. 9, 1994, for a groundbreaking ceremony for Steel Dynamics in Butler. He also announced grants totaling $511,000 for three Auburn companies during his visit, including a $225,000 Industrial Development Grant for Auburn Foundry for infrastructure; a $90,000 Training 2000 Grant for Auburn Gear; and a $196,000 Training 2000 Grant for Renaissance Publishing.
