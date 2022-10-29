To the Editor:
I had to look up what “woke” meant since I don't watch Fox news. Woke: adjective — alert to injustice in society, especially racism.
What?? When did thinking about intolerance to others become a bad thing? How have we strayed so far from the teachings of Jesus? Mark 12:31 states that second to God, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself. There is no other commandment greater“.
Time has, and will continue to demonstrate, that people full of bigotry and hate, are on the wrong side of history.
Caryl Hornberger
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.