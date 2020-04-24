The two basic security concerns when it comes to guns in the home seem to be opposing forces: secure your firearms so others cannot get them and have them available quickly in the event of a crisis.
Ironically, both goals can easily be achieved with one effort. This is because some of the locations with the most tactical advantage in your home are also the best places to store guns because thieves simply don’t look there.
The truth is the only type of safe that cannot be broken into is one that cannot be found.
A big, opulent gun safe is the last place anyone should keep valuables or firearms for personal defense. In fact, modern gun safes offer little in the way of security, take too long to open, are too big to hide, and are usually the first place a thief goes to look for valuables.
In contrast, decentralizing your gun storage is tactically more effective to protect your family and more difficult for gun thieves to gain access to your firearm collection.
Statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice include numbers surrounding home invasion and burglary: 65 percent of all home break-ins occur during the day between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Most criminals are in and out of a home in under 10 minutes. However, 30 percent of burglaries occur when someone is home and 38 percent of assaults and 60 percent of rapes occur during these home invasions.
While the actual risk of a violent home event in America is low, each person should still take steps to ensure the safety of their family. Especially considering thieves can buy a set of $20 bump keys, which allows them to easily unlock nine out of 10 doors in the U.S.
That’s why it’s important for each person to decide not to be a victim. After that, the next questions are how and where are the best places to secure guns? This is critical to your family’s safety and defensive capabilities. If you have firearms locked in your home, store them in a manner that gives you an advantage in the event of a crisis. After all what good is a gun in a crisis if you cannot get to it?
Where do thieves go when they break into a home?
FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics show that when a thief breaks into your home they are most likely going to the master bedroom, home office, living room, and the dining room, in that order. If they think there is a safe in the house, they will likely go to the basement after going to the living room. A big, heavy gun safe is not a deterrent, but an invitation to a thief as they know something valuable is inside. Once found, if a thief came prepared, they will have the safe opened in mere minutes.
Store firearms for the best tactical advantage in the event of a crisis.
Master bedroom — While the data suggests this is the worst room to store valuables, it is also a room where you spend a great deal of time sleeping. Store one to two firearms in a lightweight safe under your bed. No more than that is necessary.
Kitchen pantry — This is a great location for a small gun cabinet as thieves are not typically interested in the kitchen. This is also a room where people spend a lot of time during the day. In the event of a home invasion, if you are in the kitchen, you will have quick access to a firearm. Also, most homes have an exit near, or from, the kitchen. This allows you to arm yourself and then evacuate the home. Your goal always should be to avoid confrontation.
Closet near the front door — This is a great location for securing firearms. Thieves ignore these closets. If someone you do not recognize knocks on the door, you refuse to open and they start trying to kick it in, you’ll have very fast access to a gun.
Guest bedroom — If your home has a guest room with a closet, this is a good location for additional gun storage. Thieves will typically ignore guest rooms.
Bottom line: have a plan.
We’re taught that in case of a fire you should have a place outside the home for everyone to meet. This way you can account for everyone. In a robbery or home invasion where you cannot exit the home, designate a room where family members can go in the event of an emergency. A guest room or secondary bedroom with a locking door is a great choice. You should have a small, lightweight safe or larger gun cabinet secured in this room.
No matter where you are in the house, especially in the event of a home invasion, always be within a few seconds of accessing your firearms. They must not be out in the open and they must be secured and hidden from small children, and from being used against you.
Tom Kubiniec is president and CEO of SecureIt Tactical which specializes in civilian gun storage and education for gun owners across the nation with the goal to improve lives through safety and better preparation. The company is also the largest supplier of weapons storage units to the U.S. military. He resides in Syracuse, New York.
