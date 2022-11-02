To the Editor:
When black business owner Erlinda Inniss of Willow Tree Shoppes had her shop destroyed by racists, the Herald ran a bold headline "This Is Not Who Were Are".
But I must vocally disagree — This IS Angola.
James Cook
Angola
