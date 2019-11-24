To the editor:
The Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission would like to send out a big thank you to everyone who participated in the second annual One Night event October 25 and 26.
Allie Campbell from the United Way spoke regarding unmet needs in DeKalb County. Statistics from 211, a northeastern Indiana help line, reported that in 2018 DeKalb County received 17 inquiries for shelter that went unmet. Allie shared a personal testimony regarding homelessness in DeKalb County and put a real life spin on these numbers by having us remove our shoes and socks during her presentation. Allie concluded by sharing her hope, that by allowing ourselves to be uncomfortable, cold and without shelter for one night that we would be willing to give a hands up to neighbors in our community who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless.
The Auburn Police Department volunteered security throughout the evening. Kelly Davidhizar and Rachel Kerr, both of Butler, led the participants in a time of worship prior to watching the movie “Same Kind of Different As Me.” Jeremiah’s Brewed Awakenings provided hot cocoa and coffee.
Eighteen participants raised support and stayed all night at the James Plaza to get just a little idea what it would feel like to be homeless. Tri-Wall (International Paper) of Butler provided the overnight participants with boxes designed especially for this event.
We are thankful and blessed by the support and awareness this event has raised for our community and we are looking forward to hosting One Night again in 2020.
Vicki Rodkey, event coordinator
Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.