You know that currently often-used subheading “underlying conditions?” It’s meant to soften bad news. I understand why people say it. Yet, I’m not especially fond of it.
May we never be dismissive just because someone has things to deal with. May we never be so concerned about our own lives that we once-remove ourselves from others’ troubles. Like it couldn’t happen to us.
Everyone is valuable. Everyone goes through stuff. Simply everyone. Thankfully, there is One, our Creator, Who has our times in His hands. He deeply cares about us. He’s invested in our salvation. Each one of us. The robust and the weak alike. And He is Almighty! Able! God is love.
It is always worth doing our level best to personally reach toward life. To wholeheartedly desire fullness of life. Because all things really are possible with God. Never give up on someone else. Never devalue your life’s worth. We all matter.
Health challenges are challenging. There’s no doubt about that. But, there is joy to be found. There is peace to be experienced. There is love to receive and give. Every day.
Then, someday, when it is our time to cross the Jordan and see our Maker face-to-face: if we have chosen to live hand-in-hand with Jesus; if we have lived anchored-upward by His grace; if we are victorious through His precious poured-out sacrifice on Calvary and because of His sublime victory on resurrection day …
Well, if that, then surely eternal life will hold an even more excellent version of love and peace and joy. The riches of God’s grace are so vast that they will take an eternity to explore. Victory is found in faithfulness completed.
But until it’s truly our time to go to Heaven, let’s choose to live in the kingdom of heaven here, through the grace of Jesus Christ. Righteousness, peace and joy are available in the Holy Spirit. What a hope-giving truth! Through it all.
Whether we deal with health issues. Or struggle with emotional issues. Or deal with challenges of any kind. Whether or not, life is a gift to treasure. People are valuable. Worth saving. Jesus thought so! He still does. Yesterday, today and forever.
So, let’s always choose to do all we can do to sustain life. Not in a graspy kind of way. Instead, in a not-my-will-but-Thine-be-done kind of way. Like that!
For if we live like that, we will forever live. The grave loses its victory. Death loses the sting. It’s still not at all easy … but it’s softened. Because of our Savior.
With the latest worldwide health crisis I’ve often heard “underlying conditions” mentioned in a dismissive kind of way. It’s a challenge for me to not to take that a bit personally (I do have layers of health issues) and for many that I care deeply about. My husband and I do have a seniors’ ministry and see up close and personal the value of each person of age. They bravely continue living their life’s story. They have much to share. Listen.
Life always deserves respect. Always. In the womb … all the way until the day when the Lord says, “Come home, you’ve done a really good job, my faithful servant.”
Until then ... When someone dies, you’ll find unhidden tears in my eyes. And you’ll find faith that has substance. Things hoped for keep the stars in my sky. And they sing! “Thank You, Jesus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.