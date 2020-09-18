To the editor:
The world has changed so much and it is so frightening wondering if and when we will get back to normal if it ever will. Concerns for our young people and what their life will be as they continue their schooling. We need new faces with desires to make a change to education to help our young people adapt to change and know they will have a chance for a good, safe future.
Joshua Newbauer is running for the school board and I believe is a man capable of making a difference. A good Christian man who wants to make a difference and has a good head on his shoulders. Having gone to DeKalb schools his entire life and working in the area, he listens to people and will be able to work together with them to make the community a better place to live, get a good education and want to always be a part of our county.
Having two children in school and caring about their future, I believe Josh would be a great asset to DeKalb Central Schools Board.
Lou Ann Murphy
Fort Wayne
Former DeKalb County resident
