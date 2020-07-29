To the editor:
The seventh annual golf outing for Child Evangelism Fellowship of Indiana, Northeast Indiana Chapter, was a great success and we are grateful to the golfers, sponsors, donors, and many volunteers who made this possible. Held at Zollner Golf Course, the event raised funds that will be used to share the Gospel with children and disciple them in the Word of God.
By patronizing the following, you can join us in thanking them for their support: A&D Specs, AgriLabs Inc., Dr. Jonathan Alley DO, Ambassador Enterprises, Andrews & Shipe LLC Tax and Accounting, Beacon Credit Union, Bill’s Pro Towing & Repair, Bradley Overhead Door, Budreau State Farm Insurance, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Coldwell Banker R.W.G. Kirk Kohart, Color Master, Corkle Auto Sales, Covington Box & Packaging, Credent Wealth Management, Croxton & Roe Insurance, De-sign It-Build It, Diggin & Dozin, Dunham Motor Sales, Duraclean Specialists, Ervin Graphics, Fairview Missionary Church, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Farmers State Bank, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Graber Drywall, H&S Automotive Machine, Harold Chevrolet & Ford, Heartland Global Services, Horizon Wood Products, Hydrotech Building Solutions, Indiana Farm Bureau, Innovators Research Inc., Integrity Restoration & Construction, Island Hills Golf Club, Jacob Insurance Service, Dr. Jeffrey and Karen Justice, Mohre Truck Cleaning, Dr. Berry and Robin Miller, Miller’s Tax Service LLC, Nate Lauer State Farm, Lonsbury Garage, Orland Congregational Church, Peace Lutheran Church, Pettigrew 316, Phoenix4, Potawatomi Inn, Powerscreen of Indiana, R.P. Wakefield, Reinhold Construction, Revelation Chapel, Sche-mann Dental Associates, Ken Seigel Securities, Village Kitchen, Wayside Furniture, YMCA of DeKalb County, Zollner Golf Course, Brent and Marymae Beaty, Steve and Patty Bireley, Blaschak Family, Bob and Cindy Burkhardt, Dan and Diane Cooper, Paul and Elizabeth Feaman, Mark and Kaitlyn Skinner, Terry and Mary Ellen Rayle, Aaron and Judy Steury, and Ken and Dee Wolf. To learn more about our local CEF chapter, go to www.cefnei.com.
Paul Stepp, chairperson
Angola
