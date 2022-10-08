Voters deserve the chance to be informed.
One opportunity for that to happen — a televised debate between the three 3rd District Congressional candidates — was lost when incumbent Rep. Jim Banks backed out of the previously agreed upon Oct. 27 date.
Banks, the Republican, is opposed by Democrat Gary Snyder and Independent Nathan Gotsch for the House seat he’s held since 2017.
Banks said he is attending a fundraiser for the Compassion Pregnancy Center in LaGrange County that night and therefore was unable to debate..
As of this weekend, the campaigns haven’t been able to get together to set a new date.
At this point, it looks like voters in the 3rd District, which spans 11 full counties and portions of two more in northeast Indiana, will simply miss out.
How will voters learn about their candidates stances on the issues?
Instead of having an opportunity to see all three men at once and hear them field the same questions at the same time, voters will now be left to scan the web for themselves, reliant on campaign postings, websites and social media postings that typically only tell one side of the story.
Local media, including KPC Media, will do their best to gather what information they can in lieu of a robust debate, but the more opportunities to get candidates in front of the biggest audience possible, the better.
Banks should make the case for why northeast Indiana should stick with him, especially if Republicans are able to retake the House as seems likely based on polling. Snyder and Gotsch should get a chance to make their case as to why voters should make a change after three terms.
A debate gives the candidates an opportunity to compare and contrast their ideas in the same setting, and state debates typically have a much more informative and less combative tone than the presidential debates Americans are used to.
In the end, voters can learn a lot, even when national politics have become increasingly partisan with little overlap of ideals or ideas between the major parties.
Politicians should take the opportunity to remind voters what they stand for and discuss what’s changed in the last two years since citizens last sent their representative to D.C.
Early voting starts Tuesday, but there’s still about a month before the Nov. 8 election.
We encourage the campaigns and hosts to redouble their efforts, find a workable date and host a televised debate as originally planned.
Voters deserve to be informed.
The men seeking their votes this fall should work together to make that happen.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz.
We welcome readers’ comments.
