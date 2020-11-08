If you have been watching the rest of the nation, you should be grateful you could vote in northeast Indiana.
Our county clerks, their staffs and the poll workers who conducted our elections earned an A-plus rating, a score of “10,” and any other superlative you can think of.
They performed flawlessly in spite of circumstances unlike any they ever faced before.
For the first time in history, more than half of the voters in our region cast their ballots before Election Day. In DeKalb County, the figure was nearly two-thirds at 65%, followed by nearly 62% in Noble County and 51% in Steuben County.
People wanted to avoid long, crowded lines on Nov. 3, and our election officials provided plenty of convenient opportunities to vote ahead of time in courthouses, churches and public buildings.
An unprecedented number of people chose to avoid polling places and cast their votes safely by mail. When a record-setting number of mail ballots flooded our courthouses, election officials handled them with efficiency and professionalism.
In every local county, mailed-in ballots were counted and reported on time around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Contrast that with states that still were counting mail ballots three days or longer after Election Day.
Our local officials do enjoy some advantages over their unfortunate colleagues elsewhere. Unlike some states, Indiana has reasonable laws that allow election workers to begin processing mail ballots ahead of time and start counting them early on Election Day.
Indiana also has a perfectly logical law that requires mailed-in ballots to arrive by noon on Election Day, so they can be counted and reported at the same time as machine votes.
Indiana’s deadline does not seem to be a burden for voters. DeKalb County reported that 97% of the mail ballots it sent to voters were returned on time by Tuesday, with a 95% return rate in Steuben County and a similar statistic in Noble County.
Some states accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but arrive later. This year demonstrates how that can cause problems in close election races.
In another advantage for local elections, although people voted early in record-setting numbers, most of them did so in person, on machines, which meant fewer paper ballots to process. In DeKalb County, about 80% of early votes were cast on machines.
Hoosiers should be especially grateful to the hundreds of part-time poll workers who put in 14-hour days Tuesday doing the unglamorous, hard work of democracy. This year, they not only reported for duty long before dawn, but also worked in spite of worries about the COVID-19 pandemic.
We also congratulate local voters who participated in record numbers and at high turnout rates — with an impressive 67.3% in DeKalb County and 66.5% in Steuben County leading the way.
As we look back on the precedent-shattering election of 2020, you might not be happy with how all the races turned out, but you can be proud of how the vote was conducted here in northeast Indiana.
