To the editor:
Wildflowers, such as dandelions and white clover, are carpets of color that appear each spring without being planted, watered, fertilized or pruned. They are not only a welcome change from a black and white winter, but turn the sun into the first food for many insects and honeybees.
Many lawn care companies are starting to sell (mini) white clover for low/no-maintenance yards. The advantages of these lawns not only include saving time, money, fuel, pollution, maintenance, labor and equipment from mowing, etc.; but also add beauty, privacy, color and fragrance to your lawns, they come back every year on their own, and they help provide shade, homes, oxygen and food for this planet. (A win-win-win-win!)
The key to a great looking lawn is not the height, but more importantly, keeping it "leveled", preferably at 4-6" (above the dandelions.) What most people don't realize is that all lawns (whether short, shaved or grown high) start looking shaggy when they start to grow out; which ironically, all grow out about the same time, regardless of how short or high they are kept.
If you can't re-seed your whole lawn with dandelions and/or clover, it is easy to start in small areas, such as fence lines, ditches, hard-to-mow hills, out-of-sight backyards, etc. You can also mow 4-6" or higher, and/or in sections, alternating weekly. Mowing early before any bees have come out, or at/after sunset after they have gone home for the night, is also good.
Long, spindly, and not-so-pretty Buckhorns are also a love and favorite of honeybees. Buckhorns have beautiful, white-ish pollen, which makes a better and more expensive honey. Not only have I learned to loved all these so-called "weeds", but for the ones that I don't love, it is important to remember that everything has its season, and usually last only 4-6 weeks.
Realizing that mowing your lawn too short and/or spraying are some of the biggest killers of the honeybee, garden spiders, tomato worms and many other insects, is the first step in solving our global problem. Man is the most destructive and invasive species of all; but this is one big difference we can all make — and as easy as mowing 4-6" or higher.
In turn, may you appreciate the beauty and colors of the dandelions, clover, violets and all wildflowers; which are not "weeds" at all (a word that doesn't belong in any language), but are welcome gifts for spring, the food chain and life.
All plants are needed for some reason, and give us and the entire planet, food, oxygen, shade, homes and life for our living, breathing and conscious planet — the only one there is.
Jaymee Lepley
Former Ashley resident
