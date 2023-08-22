To the Editor:
I loved the recent “Our View” article about how sometimes people abuse their right to free speech by using offensive language. The article touched on the ways Republicans often are the ones being offensive by disrespecting our president, nothing by the way a real Patriot would do.
In fact, I have a brief story about my own experience with a local business owner using the offensive innuendo of "Let's Go Brandon" to take a cheap shot at our president.
I arrived at this local business, which I won't be naming, this business owner had a bumper sticker in plain view for all to see saying, "Let's Go Brandon", but if that wasn't enough on the same sticker underneath the obscene message it said, "F*** Joe Biden". I immediately was shocked because I care about this person and now they were putting obscene language on their car? I haven't been back, once the person said that their business had been slowing down, which isn't very surprising to me, most people have morals.
Republicans claim to be Patriots and morally good people but yet in one phrase they bash our president and promote offensive language.
Victoria Woods
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.