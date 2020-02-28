25 years ago
• After 27 years of service with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Don Leitch retired after reaching the mandatory retirement age for a deputy of 70. Leitch was honored at a party attended by about 90 colleagues, friends and family members. Leitch’s years with the department included a term as sheriff from 1983 through 1986, and four years as chief deputy under former Sheriff John Stoner. He was also named Noble County Officer of the Year in 1978, after helping clear up 43 burglary cases and was one of two officers who, in 1983, arrested William J. Spranger, who was subsequently convicted of murdering Avilla Town Marshall William D. Miner Jr.
