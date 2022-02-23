To the editor:
I was employed with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department in 2014 and left the department in 2018 to continue my career with another agency.
During my time with the sheriff’s department, I got to know and work alongside Det. Brady Thomas. Thomas is definitely described as one of the good ones. He offers valuable characteristics and qualities that are needed in a successful leader.
He is well organized, communicates well, listens and extremely knowledgeable in the law enforcement field. Thomas would be able to bring a new age approach and understands the current problems within.
The sheriff’s department needs a leader, such as Thomas, to provide for the citizens of DeKalb County.
Nick Lichtsinn
Fort Wayne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.