To the Editor:
I want to give a huge thank you to all the linemen out there.
You are the ones working literally in the snow, freezing rain, winds and whatever mother nature throws at us, to make sure and restore power to us, which we take for granted until it's not there.
Again, thank you for all you do!!
Faith Jones
Hamilton
AEP customer
