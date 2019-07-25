To the editor:
I was born and have lived in this country all of my life. In my 77 years, I do not remember the government behaving so disgraceful.
When Nixon shows his true character, he was impeached. I believe it is past time to do the same to our present president.
How can our government turn their backs on the first responders of 9-11? Dear God, those true Americans put their lives on the line for us. Now the government wants to stop caring for them and their families. I guess it is OK to cut taxes for the wealthy. Where is the heart and soul in this action?
I would like to have Trump forced into a month of living as most of we people. Since he has a bone spur, doubt he could manage for one month.
I have no pride, no respect for the government of the United States of America!
Malinda K. Burns
Auburn
