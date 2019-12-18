To the editor:
The Downtown Angola Coalition extends its thanks and recognition to the many persons and organizations that helped to make Santa’s arrival in Angola and the horse-drawn wagon rides fun activities for young and old.
Help on many fronts is needed to make sure these events go smoothly, and we are grateful to the following (in no particular order) for their help.
The City of Angola, the Angola Street, Police and Fire Departments, and Mayor Hickman; Steuben County Emergency Management and Sheriff’s Departments; the Brokaw Theater and David Benson; Sonlight Church for cookies and hot chocolate and the many volunteers; Carolers from Holy Family Episcopal Church; Rachel Homan; David Headley; Mitch Davis; Acacia Fraternity; Barney Bryan; Kevin Butts; Karime Masson; many other volunteers who braved the cold weather for hours; the DeKalb County Horsemen; Cameron Hospital and the Rumsey family for the Holiday Village display; numerous sponsors including, Meijer, Walmart, Cameron Hospital, Steuben County Community Foundation; SC Tourism Bureau, REMC; Croxton & Roe; Realty Pro; the Oddfellows; Shelton Investigations; the Town of Hamilton, Salem Center Township; and support from The Herald Republican/KPC Media Group, WLKI and Coffee News.
We also owe a special debt of gratitude to Santa and Mrs. Claus for once again making time in their busy schedule to visit Angola.
To all of you, and probably some others I’ve missed, thanks for making these events special to the hundreds of children and their parents who were able to participate.
John Mowry, president
Downtown Angola Coalition
